Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

