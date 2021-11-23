Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,076 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 178,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $80,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

