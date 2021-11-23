Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $23.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,902.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,848.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,662.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

