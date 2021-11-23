Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Newpark Resources worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.48.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NR. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.