Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biglari by 83.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BH stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $188.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

