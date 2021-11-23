Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.44% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NOM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

