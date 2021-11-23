Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 1,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

