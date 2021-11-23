Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 22.2% in October

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

