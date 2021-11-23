Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 22.2% in October

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
