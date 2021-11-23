OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

