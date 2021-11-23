Oddz Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.38 or 0.07490837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,553.91 or 0.99506200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

