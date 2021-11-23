OKB (OKB) Price Hits $24.33

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $287.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $24.33 or 0.00042201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.