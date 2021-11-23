Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OLO stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $484,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,753 shares of company stock worth $25,991,451 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $41,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $34,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of OLO by 115.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

