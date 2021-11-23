Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 11,143 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,632. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.