Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 831 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

