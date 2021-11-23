Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 9,369 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

