ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

ONTF stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $746.82 million and a P/E ratio of -87.22.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,581 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,152.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 191.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ON24 by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ON24 by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.