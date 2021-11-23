OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 9,059 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $498,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

