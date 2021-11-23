OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 9,059 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $498,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ONEW stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.