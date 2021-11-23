Only1 Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and $17.73 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,151,593 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

