Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $64.36

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.36 and traded as low as C$64.20. Open Text shares last traded at C$64.22, with a volume of 444,273 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.83.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,066,642.55. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares in the company, valued at C$74,699,001.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,746 shares of company stock worth $21,602,503.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

