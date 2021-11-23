Oppenheimer Weighs in on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PennantPark Investment in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.18 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

