Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $92,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

