Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORGN. Bank of America began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,059,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

