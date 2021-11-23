Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Buys $62,300.00 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

