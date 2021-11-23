Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Buys $62,300.00 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
