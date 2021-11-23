OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

KIDS stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,804 shares of company stock worth $612,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

