Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.92

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

