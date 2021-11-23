Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

