Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,500 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $8.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.27. 130,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

