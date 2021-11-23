Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Buys $17,850.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Katz acquired 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.

OTCMKTS:PALT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Paltalk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

