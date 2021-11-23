Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

