Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004731 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $1.03 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00233585 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

