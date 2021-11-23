Pangolin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.99 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $138.93 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00090410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.18 or 0.07318393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.56 or 0.99843427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,999,231 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

