Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

