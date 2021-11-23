Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 2,036,966 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.