Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Resideo Technologies worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 101,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

