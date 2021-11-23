Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.20.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.76. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$33.58 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.24.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.9450673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

