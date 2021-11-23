Paul Grewal Sells 4,363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.
Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.20. 3,453,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.