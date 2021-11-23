Paul Grewal Sells 4,363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.20. 3,453,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

