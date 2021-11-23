Paul Grewal Sells 4,363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.20. 3,453,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average is $260.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
