Paul Grewal Sells 4,363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.20. 3,453,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average is $260.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

