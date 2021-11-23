PayPoint (LON:PAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PAY stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £450.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047.26.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

