PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $8,059,188.83 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

PFSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. 675,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,557. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

