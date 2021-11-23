Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $354,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $492.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $495.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

