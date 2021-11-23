Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $428,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $8,322,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

NYSE LYV opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

