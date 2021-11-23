Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

