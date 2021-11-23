Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock worth $16,942,659. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 285.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.51 and a 200 day moving average of $267.64. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.