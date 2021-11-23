Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,785 ($36.39) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,003.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

