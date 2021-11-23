Peter Butterfield Sells 269,417 Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Stock

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($359,034.94).

Shares of Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £555.01 million and a PE ratio of 31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.91. Alliance Pharma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

