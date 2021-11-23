Phantasma Price Reaches $2.20 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $226.42 million and $6.31 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,237.28 or 0.99302973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044257 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.28 or 0.00548719 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.