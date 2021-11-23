PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PCLOF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

