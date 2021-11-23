PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PCLOF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.