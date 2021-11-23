Pi Financial Weighs in on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Pi Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

Shares of NXE opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.93.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.