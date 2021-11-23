Plian Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Plian has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $87,759.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 869,822,264 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.