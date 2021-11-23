Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTI opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.